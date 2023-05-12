Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Daniel Breeze Sells 2,095 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

