Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,252 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

