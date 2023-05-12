Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $958.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $842.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $961.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $929.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,159 shares of company stock worth $32,588,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

