Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

PSA stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

