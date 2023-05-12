Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,818 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

