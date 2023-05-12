Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,610 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

EL stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.