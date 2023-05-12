Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.43 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

