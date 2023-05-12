Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $527.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

