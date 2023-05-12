Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

