Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 182,530 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,530 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.36 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

