Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,376 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

