RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stake Lowered by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

RPM opened at $80.61 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

