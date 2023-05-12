Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25,317.19

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Rune has a market capitalization of $25,317.19 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.26092396 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

