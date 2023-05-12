Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

