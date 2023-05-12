Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

SB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 160,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 49.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

