Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 55,571 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

Samsara Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.00. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.