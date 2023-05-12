Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WILYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.75.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $21.16 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.