Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

SGMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,048,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

