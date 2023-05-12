Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
SGMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,048,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
