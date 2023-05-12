Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Sanmina Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SANM traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,268,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Sanmina has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

