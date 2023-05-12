Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.
Sanmina Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of SANM traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,268,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Sanmina has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28.
Insider Transactions at Sanmina
In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.