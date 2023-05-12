Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Down 4.3%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $51.24. 123,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 430,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

