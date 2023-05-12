Sarah Condella Sells 6,087 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $79.19. 1,686,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,455. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

