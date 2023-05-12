Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 6.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $292.72 and last traded at $292.73. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SARTF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.82.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.
