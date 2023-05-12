Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 6.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $292.72 and last traded at $292.73. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SARTF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.65. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

