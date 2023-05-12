Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SISXF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Savaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Savaria stock remained flat at $12.72 on Friday. Savaria has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

