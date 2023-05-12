Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Shares Up 3.8%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 176,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,203,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Sayona Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

Featured Stories

