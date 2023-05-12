Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,865.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $222.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $236.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLAF. HSBC lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

