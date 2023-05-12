Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Invests $203,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,273,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.