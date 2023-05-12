Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,470 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. 436,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,995. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

