Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.23. 5,284,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,759. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.