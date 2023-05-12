Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 740,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,287. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

