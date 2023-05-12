SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.41.

SciPlay Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCPL opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Insider Transactions at SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

