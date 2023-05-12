Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.9 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.