Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

