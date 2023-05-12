Secret Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,288.67 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $14.31 million and $6,288.67 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00480149 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,833.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

