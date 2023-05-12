SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $57,183.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.21 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.52.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
