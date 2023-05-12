Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

MCRB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 421,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.64. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 548.64% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,228,000 after buying an additional 222,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,499,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

