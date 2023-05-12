Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 548.64% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. Seres Therapeutics’s revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

MCRB opened at $5.48 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

