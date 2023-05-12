ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $16,430.06 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.37, for a total transaction of $16,430.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,091.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64.
ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %
NOW stock opened at $452.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
