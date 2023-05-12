Sezzle Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 16th (OTC:SEZNL)

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 16th. The 1-38 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 16th.

OTC:SEZNL remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

