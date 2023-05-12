Sezzle Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 16th (OTC:SEZNL)

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 16th. The 1-38 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 16th.
Sezzle Price Performance
OTC:SEZNL remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
About Sezzle
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sezzle (SEZNL)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.