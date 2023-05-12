Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.34.

SHLS stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707,182 shares of company stock valued at $598,568,377. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

