Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sara Toyloy Sells 235 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.20. 772,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.12 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

