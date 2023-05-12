Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

