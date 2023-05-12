Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 65.8%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 5,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,177. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SKFRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

