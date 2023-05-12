Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Rises By 175.0%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 4.8 %

About Air Industries Group

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

