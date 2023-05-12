Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Expands By 51.2%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.18. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,438. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is 0.20.
About Ameriwest Lithium
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.