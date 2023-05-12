Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Rises By 97.8%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 7.7 %

AZYO opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.