Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Increases By 31.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,072,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 5,398,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70,720.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.68.

