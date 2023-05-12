Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Declines By 62.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the April 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 62,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

