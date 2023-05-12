Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Expands By 175.9%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 175.9% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 24,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

