Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Decreases By 29.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT opened at $10.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

