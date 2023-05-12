Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Declines By 50.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boral in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Boral Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOALY remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. Boral has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.
About Boral
Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.
